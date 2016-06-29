Bites

Wednesday, June 29, 2016

Bites

Cru, a High-End French American Restaurant, to Rise at Corner of Chagrin and SOM

Posted By on Wed, Jun 29, 2016 at 9:54 AM

click to enlarge KAWALEK ARCHITECTS
  • Kawalek Architects

Demolition has begun on the site of the former Lee Road Nursery, a prominent parcel at the intersection of Chagrin Boulevard and SOM Center Road in Moreland Hills. When the construction process is complete, residents in the area will see a small-scale replica of a French country inn, according to plans posted by the Village of Moreland Hills Building Department.

According to posted minutes, Cru Restaurant (34300 Chagrin Blvd.) will be a “French American restaurant offering high-end cuisine in a building designed to look like a small-scale French country inn. The goal is to create an atmosphere of fine dining with an extensive wine list.”

The interior is described as “clubby, low-ley but upscale,” with generous space between tables. The restaurant will only seat about 100 guests at 20-25 tables. Cru will serve dinner only Tuesday through Saturday.

There will be a small outdoor lounge (not a bar) for dinner guests to enjoy wine and cheese before or after their meal.

Renderings provided by architect Richard C. “Dick” Kawalek show an attractive stone building with a circular drive behind a wrought iron gate. Those same renderings announce a spring 2017 opening date.

Though not confirmed, a variance filed with the Village is signed by former Eaton CEO Sandy Cutler, who is believed to be the owner of the restaurant. Attempts to reach him and the architect were not immediately successful. 

Stay tuned for updates. 

Tags: ,

Jump to comments (2)
