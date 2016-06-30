Scene & Heard

Thursday, June 30, 2016

Scene & Heard

Michael Symon Won't Let Donald Trump Into His Restaurants During RNC

Posted By on Thu, Jun 30, 2016 at 11:29 AM

click to enlarge FOOD NETWORK
  • Food Network
If presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump plans on eating local when he’s in Cleveland for the Republican National Convention, he should steer clear of any of Michael Symon’s eateries.

“There’s not a chance I’d let him into one of my restaurants,” the celebrity chef said with laughter during a phone interview with 92.3 The Fan Thursday morning.

Originally calling in to defend the communal seating at Mabel’s, his new BBQ restaurant on East 4th Street, Symon shared how he really felt about the businessman-turned-politician when the topic turned to potential parties during the RNC.

“I come from a mixed political family, which is always fun around this time of the world," he said. "I’ve been fortunate - or unfortunate - enough to meet him through the years. And I’m not gonna lie, he creeps me out a little bit.”

When asked by 92.3 The Fan’s Matt Dery about whether or not he’s concerned that his anti-Trump comments could turn off potential patrons, he doubled down on his comments.

“Anybody that knows me knows that I’m not afraid to speak my mind. This isn’t  a Democratic/Republican thing, trust me. It’s just a ‘he creeps me out’ thing.”

You can listen to the full interview below.


