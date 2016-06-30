Michael Symon Won't Let Donald Trump Into His Restaurants During RNC

click to enlarge Food Network

Cleveland for the Republican National Convention, he should steer clear of any of Michael

Symon’s eateries.





“There’s not a chance I’d let him into one of my restaurants,” the celebrity chef said with

laughter during a phone interview with 92.3 The Fan Thursday morning.





Originally calling in to defend the communal seating at Mabel’s, his new BBQ restaurant on East

4th Street, Symon shared how he really felt about the businessman-turned-politician when the

topic turned to potential parties during the RNC.





“I come from a mixed political family, which is always fun around this time of the world," he said. "I’ve been

fortunate - or unfortunate - enough to meet him through the years. And I’m not gonna lie, he

creeps me out a little bit.”





When asked by 92.3 The Fan’s Matt Dery about whether or not he’s concerned that his anti-Trump

comments could turn off potential patrons, he doubled down on his comments.





“Anybody that knows me knows that I’m not afraid to speak my mind. This isn’t a

Democratic/Republican thing, trust me. It’s just a ‘he creeps me out’ thing.”

You can listen to the full interview below.