Friday, July 15, 2016

C-Notes

Up-And-Coming Cleveland Rapper Ripp Flamez to Headline First Local Show

Posted By on Fri, Jul 15, 2016 at 12:18 PM

click to enlarge unnamed.png
Local rapper Ripp Flamez comes from the Garden Valley Projects, something that informs his snarling, obscenity-laced rhymes. 

Named "Best New Artist" at the 2015 Ohio Hip-Hop Awards, Flamez just released his anticipated new album, DayOne Forever, a 10-track release that includes “LeBron Flamez,” his tribute to the Cavs All-star who recently brought the city its first championship in more than 50 years.

Now, Flamez has just announced that he'll headline a local show for the first time when he plays at 10 tonight at the Grog Shop.

"There's a lot of different talent in the city with a lot of genuine support," he says in a press release. "I found my sound in the midst of all that; so did Kid Cudi and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, two of the artists I look up to most. It's a tough city and you have to earn your support, you have to show what you really about."

Tickets are $15.

