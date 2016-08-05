Cleveland Bagel Co. Now Open in Ohio City

Update: Cleveland Bagel officially opened its doors recently and the response has been overwhelming so far, to say the least.
Yesterday, for instance, they were all sold out before 9 a.m.
The lesson: do get there early and check their Facebook page
before you head out.
The shop opens at 6:30 a.m.
***
(Original story 8/5/16): Up to this point, the boys from Cleveland Bagel Co.
(216-395-7723) have been working out of rented space, first at the Cleveland Culinary Launch & Kitchen and currently in a space belonging to Ohio City Pasta. That arrangement has been workable but not ideal, says owner Dan Herbst, who along with partner Geoff Hardman launched the food-based startup in 2013.
“This will be the first time the kitchen will be set up the way I want it to be as opposed to just working in the situation that was offered to us,” he explains.
The new facility (4201 Detroit Ave.) is across the street from the Harp restaurant and will serve as the new home for Cleveland Bagel Co.’s production kitchen. Bigger and better equipment will allow the owners to expand their wholesale business, which currently is around 30 accounts spread across the city. Instead of just a giant pot for boiling the bagels, Herbst says the new 40-gallon tilting kettle will greatly increase efficiency, as will a pair of new ovens.
“We’ll be able to work on other products too, like a really good rye bagel, a pumpernickel bagel, and a fruity breakfast bagel like cinnamon and cranberry,” he says.
But the best part of the equation is the 1,100-square-foot retail space, which will offer up fresh, hot, malty hand-rolled Cleveland-style bagels directly to customers.
“Doing wholesale business, nobody ever really gets the chance to get fresh bagels right out of the oven,” says Herbst, adding that those bagels were baked and delivered hours earlier.
Of course, the shop will offer coffee service, bagel and schmears, and will add a small roster of bagel sandwiches down the road.
“If we keep it simple and focus on quality it will be nice,” he adds.
Herbst says they’ll be baking in the space within weeks and the retail shop will be open this September.