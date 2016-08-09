Vote for the Cleveland Museum of Art in USA Today's 'Best Free Museum in the U.S.' Contest

click to enlarge
Via CMA
Inside the Cleveland Museum of Art
Cleveland is once again a finalist in one of USA Today's "10 Best" contests, this time with the Cleveland Museum of Art in the running. We all know it's one of the greatest treasures of art in America, the bonus, of course, being that it's free. It's high time we ring out the vote and give it some more recognition beyond the borders of Northeast Ohio.
Twenty venues in total are vying to be named a Best Free Museum in the country
, including The Frye Art Museum (Seattle), Getty Center (Los Angeles), Baltimore Museum of Art, the Minneapolis Museum of Art and more. As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the CMA is in seventh place and the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, Ohio, is in sixth.
You can vote as many times as you want, but can only vote once a day until the contest ends August 29.
Want to vote? Send in your ballots here
