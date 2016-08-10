Update: Rock Hall Announces Additions to 21st Annual Music Masters Series

click to enlarge
Today, the Rock Hall announced that Grammy-winning producer, author and singer, John Carter Cash will serve as executive bandleader of the 21st Annual Music Masters series tribute concert which is a part of a weeklong series of events honoring John Carter Cash’s father, Johnny Cash.
Keyboardist Tony Harrell, a studio musician who worked with Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, Hank Williams Jr. and Ray Price, will serve as the band director. The lineup includes Mike Ness of Social Distortion, singer-songwriter Eilen Jewell, and the L.A. punk band X.
Cash’s daughter, Rosanne Cash, will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, at the Rock Hall. The 90-minute performance and exclusive interview will kick off with a special dedication of the 21st Annual Music Masters exhibit, which includes items from Johnny Cash's personal collection.
Cash’s youngest daughter, Tara Cash Schwoebel, will also participate in Johnny Cash Day at the Rock Hall on Saturday, October 22. She will sign copies of her new book, Recollections by J.R. Cash: Childhood Memories of Johnny Cash
.
*****
Original Post:
With the annual Music Masters series, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum and Case Western Reserve University honor a Rock Hall inductee with a week of programming that culminates with a tribute concert.
The Rock Hall has just announced that this year’s honoree will be Johnny Cash, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1992. The weeklong celebration will take place from October 17 to 22 and will include a tribute concert on Friday, October 21, at Playhouse Square’s State Theatre.
“We are so grateful that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is honoring Johnny Cash for the 2016 Annual Music Masters series,” says John Carter Cash in a press release. “Our father remains one of the most enduring names in entertainment history, and this recognition helps further his legacy and inspire both existing fans as well as a whole new generation of Johnny Cash fans.”
Members of Cash’s family will attend the tribute concert to accept the award.
“Throughout his career Johnny Cash transcended genre boundaries and embraced rock and roll, rockabilly, blues, folk, and gospel,” says Jason Hanley, the Rock Hall’s Vice President of Education and Visitor Engagement. “The 21st Annual Music Masters concert will explore his many musical journeys and include performers who represent the broad range of his influence. What’s so amazing about Cash is that almost every musician you ask will tell you that they love his music – from the rockabilly and country of his Sun Records recordings in the 1950s, and his outlaw image and his famous concerts at Folsom Prison and San Quentin, to his enduring love for June Carter Cash and their music work together (including the great 'Ring of Fire'), or his later American Recordings music that frequently saw him putting his own unique musical fingerprints on some of rocks newest sounds (like Depeche Mode’s 'Personal Jesus' or Nine Inch Nails' 'Hurt').”
Tribute concert artists, ticket prices and event details will be announced in September.