Monday, September 12, 2016

Tamir Rice Gazebo Will Be Coming Down Wednesday, Then Shipped to Chicago

Posted By on Mon, Sep 12, 2016 at 5:01 PM

click to enlarge SAM ALLARD / SCENE
  • Sam Allard / Scene

Update: Crews will begin disassembling the gazebo at Cudell Recreation Center where Tamir Rice was shot beginning on Wednesday, Cleveland.com reports.

The process is expected to take several days.

The gazebo will then be shipped to the Stony Island Arts Bank in Chicago, where it will be reassembled and displayed in Tamir's memory.

***

(Original story 8/11/16): Passed as an emergency measure at Wednesday's city council meeting, the gazebo at Cudell Recreation Center where Tamir Rice was shot will be disassembled and moved to a secure storage site nearby.

The Ozanne Construction Company and Independence Excavation will donate their services for the "respectful disassembly." Councilman Matt Zone, who in earlier discussions said he'd like the work to be completed by the end of July, is now eyeing the start of the school year as a deadline.  

Former Councilman Jay Westbrook managed to secure a site for the disassembled pieces, which site will be available for storage for six months and will be managed by the nonprofit Tamir Rice Foundation. The gazebo is ultimately expected to be transported to the Stony Island Arts Bank in Chicago. 

In May, the gazebo was scheduled for demolition, but the city postponed action after the law department received a letter from a curator at the National Museum of African-American History and Culture, on behalf of Black Lives Matter. The curator asked for a postponement while options for historical preservation, which Samaria Rice endorsed, were explored.

Once the gazebo is removed, a memorial stone — which both the city and CMSD have agreed to — will be erected in its place. Jay Westbrook, pending input from Samaria Rice, will once again take the reins, seeking a donation from memorial companies for the stone and an engraved insert. 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

