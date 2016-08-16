Scene & Heard

Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Scene & Heard

Cedar Point Announces Latest Ride Addition for 2017 (Sort of)

Posted By on Tue, Aug 16, 2016 at 12:07 PM

Cedar Point is up to something, and the park wants us to watch out for whatever it may be. Tony Clark, Cedar Point's Communications Director, tweeted this message Tuesday morning:


With the Mean Streak's tenure coming to an end on September 16, we're betting the park is going to announce it's newest ride soon.

Last season the park removed Challenge Racing, Shoot the Rapids and Skyscraper to make room for the Valravn. So, it makes sense that something newer (and faster...and taller...and scarier...) is right around the corner.

