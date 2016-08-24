Arts District

Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Arts District

Beachland to Host Inaugural All-Ages Cleveland Drag Showcase

Wed, Aug 24, 2016 at 1:25 PM

Credit RuPaul with turning drag competitions into something mainstream. Now, local entrepreneurs such as Drag Bingo’s Veranda L’Ni and Ohio Burlesque’s Bella Sin have teamed up to present the Cleveland Drag Showcase, a show they intend to turn into an annual event.

Big-time drag acts such as Akashia, Lady J Martinez O’Neal, Shari Turner, Veranda L’Ni, Erica Martinez, Ginger Breadhaus, Jordan Reighn, Sassy Sascha, Samantha Echo, Discord Addams and Gidget Von Addams will strut their stuff at the all-ages event that takes place at 8 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Beachland Ballroom. A dance party will follow the show.

Tickets are $10 in advance; $50 gets you a VIP table.  

