Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Scene & Heard

John Oliver Takes Aim at Ohio Charter Schools

Posted By on Wed, Aug 24, 2016 at 11:43 AM


HBO's Last Week Tonight, hosted by our friend and free-blog-post provider John Oliver, took aim at charter schools Sunday night. Much of the segment focused on Ohio, the Wild, Wild West of America's charters schools. 

From about the 9:00 mark to the 17:00 mark in the 18:00 minute segment, Oliver casts his gaze upon lax Ohio laws, atrocious leadership, and the scourge of for-profit companies treating education like a business.

"Yes, education is first, last and always a business. Take the L off the word learning and what have you got? Earning," said Oliver, mocking Ohio's David Brennan, of the infamous White Hat Management. "Take the E off it and what have you got then? Arning. Yeah, sure, that's not a word, but it could be in one of our English classes."

Oliver didn't mean to suggest charter schools were good or bad — it's obviously a case-by-case situation — but that the manner in which charter schools are monitored and funded must be more closely scrutinized.

Thanks to the Pee Dee's Patrick O'Donnell, whose work was referenced on the segment, for his work on that score.  

After a clip of John Kasich, wherein the Ohio Governor and former presidential candidate sang the praises of charter schools as a competitive tool to improve public schools, Oliver dropped one of his best lines.

"It's a little hard to hear the man who just defunded Planned Parenthood talk about the importance of choice," he said.

Keep preaching, Johnny. Keep preaching.   

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments (3)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments (3)

Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. 236 Heroin Overdoses in Akron in 3 Weeks; Heroin Being Cut with Elephant Sedative Read More

  2. Jeffrey Dahmer Movie Filming in Cleveland as We Speak Read More

  3. The Fix is On… for August 30th in Cleveland Heights Read More

  4. Melt Bar & Grilled to Open Quick-Serve Café at 200 Public Square Read More

  5. Jethro Killer Gets 45 Years, 34 For Slaying Dog Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Facebook Activity

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation