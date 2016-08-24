Bites

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Bites

Mad Greek Announces Last Day of Service

Posted By on Wed, Aug 24, 2016 at 10:42 AM

click to enlarge mad_greek_facade_2_.jpg
Last month we broke the news that Mad Greek restaurant (2466 Fairmount Blvd., 216-421-3333, madgreekcleveland.com) would be closing its doors after a remarkable 40-year run. The popular spot at the top of Cedar Hill in Cleveland Heights first opened its doors (down the street) in 1976. Now we have learned that the last day for fans to enjoy a meal at the Greek-Indian eatery will be Sunday, September 4.

In Mad Greek’s wake, Barrio Tacos will begin readying the space for its fourth full-service location (fifth if you count Progressive Field). On the list of to-dos is expanding the bar, opening up the dining room and adding a rear garage door to unite the back patio with the interior. Mad Greek’s twin garage doors up front will stay, naturally.

“Once we get in there we can do the work in 30 to 60 days,” says Barrio owner Sean Fairbairn. “We’re getting pretty good at doing these things.”

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (3)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Barrio Tacos, mad Greek

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments (3)

Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Ballsy East Cleveland Merger Proposal is "Non-Starter" Read More

  2. The Fix is On… for August 30th in Cleveland Heights Read More

  3. Melt Bar & Grilled to Open Quick-Serve Café at 200 Public Square Read More

  4. Jethro Killer Gets 45 Years, 34 For Slaying Dog Read More

  5. Man Arrested After More Than 350 Weed Plants Found During Raid Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Facebook Activity

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation