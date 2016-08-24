Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Mad Greek Announces Last Day of Service
By Douglas Trattner
on Wed, Aug 24, 2016 at 10:42 AM
Last month we broke the news
that Mad Greek restaurant (2466 Fairmount Blvd., 216-421-3333, madgreekcleveland.com) would be closing its doors after a remarkable 40-year run. The popular spot at the top of Cedar Hill in Cleveland Heights first opened its doors (down the street) in 1976. Now we have learned that the last day for fans to enjoy a meal at the Greek-Indian eatery will be Sunday, September 4.
In Mad Greek’s wake, Barrio Tacos
will begin readying the space for its fourth full-service location (fifth if you count Progressive Field). On the list of to-dos is expanding the bar, opening up the dining room and adding a rear garage door to unite the back patio with the interior. Mad Greek’s twin garage doors up front will stay, naturally.
“Once we get in there we can do the work in 30 to 60 days,” says Barrio owner Sean Fairbairn. “We’re getting pretty good at doing these things.”
