click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Erie Co.

Sheriff Kyle Overmyer

Yesterday, Sandusky County Sheriff Kyle Overmyer was indicted on 43 charges by a grand jury. Of the 43 charges:- 20 are drug-related. In all cases, the drug is a pharmaceutical opioid—Percocet, Hydrocodone or Oxycodone.- 12 are related to the alteration, removal, destruction, etc., of records belonging to local, state or federal government.- Six are for theft as a public official of amounts between $1,000 and $7,500.- Five are for filing a false statement knowingly.- 38 of the 43 are felonies, while the remaining five are misdemeanors. 12 of the felonies are third degree, 21 are fourth degree and the remaining five are fifth degree.He has plead not guilty to all charges.Overmyer has been ordered to turn over his gun, badge and have no contact with the sheriff’s office or any potential witnesses by Judge Patricia Cosgrove. Bond has been set at $150,000. The case will go to trial on March 6, 2017, if Overmyer makes bond.An investigation began in 2015 after a number of local police chiefs expressed concern about the conduct of Overmyer in regard to his handling of prescription drugs obtained from take-back boxes across the county. In February earlier this year, Hamilton O’Brien of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office began the investigation.Overmyer has been the Sheriff of Sandusky County since 2008, and is up for re-election in November. He is the youngest elected Sheriff in Ohio at 34.