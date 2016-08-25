7 Concerts to Catch This Weekend

click to enlarge
FRIDAY, AUG. 26
Blaire Alise & The Bombshells
What is rock ‘n roll’s secret to defying naysayers and surviving past its sixtieth birthday? Steady transfusions of young blood! Fans of local teen garage punk phenoms Archie and the Bunkers (who are now internationally-acclaimed) will appreciate the spunk and youthful abandon of Blaire Alise and the Bombshells. Currently a student at New York University, Alise wasted no time establishing herself in Detroit’s longstanding garage rock scene. While still in high school, she founded the Bombshells, who recorded their 2014 debut album For My Darlin’
with Detroit’s Jim Diamond (the Dirtbombs, Bantam Rooster, les Sexareenos). The band followed it up with a 2015 EP, Just Another Day
, and Alise signed with Nashville’s Carlin America. Alise’s vocals are laced with rockabilly sass and her songwriting spiked with pop sensibility. She doesn’t wait around for her fans to dance, but she sure does make it hard to stop once they do. (Bethany Kaufman), 9 p.m., $5. The Euclid Tavern
KISS - Freedom To Rock Tour
Fans who are coming out to see their very first KISS show can expect a setlist that will cover a good cross-section of the many different eras. There’s a heavy dosage of '70s favorites like “Shout It Out Loud,” “God of Thunder” “Cold Gin” and “Deuce.” They dip into the '80s for “I Love It Loud” and “Lick It Up,” and there are a few cuts that veer off the traditional beaten path of well-known hits, particularly the rarely played Destroyer
-era nugget “Flaming Youth.” (Matt Wardlaw) 8 p.m., $36.50-$122. Covelli Centre
Darius Rucker
Earlier this summer, three-time Grammy winner Darius Rucker (of Hootie and the Blowfish fame) his 2016 Good for a Good Time Tour. According to the press release announcing the tour, the country star plans to once again provide his concerts as "a platform to honor and present homes to our nation’s combat wounded heroes and Gold Star spouses, in conjunction with Project Rebuild." Rucker, along with Lieutenant General Sisco, the CEO and founder of Military Warriors Support Foundation, presented the first house in an appearance on NBC’s Today and then presented 13 more homes in 2015. Opening acts Dan + Shay, who have just gotten their first No. 1 single with “Nothin’ Like You,” and country singer Michael Ray, who was the only new male country artist of 2015 to have a No. 1 single in 2015, round out the bill. (Niesel), 7 p.m., $31-$50.75. Blossom
Under One Sun
A percussionist/drummer living and teaching at the Oberlin Conservatory, Jamey Haddad is a Cleveland Legends of Jazz and a Cleveland Arts Prize recipient. He grew up in Cleveland and left town with saxophonist Joe Lovano to attend school in Boston. He and saxophonist [Billy] Drewes, friends since they were in college together in the early '70s, originally tried to Under One Sun together 10 years ago but finally formalized the lineup at the Tri-C JazzFest three years ago. Members of the band have performed with Alicia Keys, the Vanguard Orchestra, Yo-Yo Ma, the Sacred Music Festival of Fez, Paul Simon and Sting. The band kicks off a special three-night stand at the Bop Stop tonight. (Niesel) 8 p.m., $20. Bop Stop
SATURDAY, AUG. 27
MOCA Bound After Party with Mourning A BLKstar/Wildlife Soundz
One of the more compelling musical projects in Cleveland this year, Mourning [A] BLKstar brings together RA Washington and singers LaToya Kent, Kyle Kidd and James Longs. Take the hallmark example of their sound, “Field N***as, My Heroes,” which boasts an esoteric video catching traction on social media lately. That songs pairs the frenetic beats and aural washes of Washington’s DJ skills with Kent’s enticing and undulating vocals. You can find video footage of an April 24 gig on Youtube, which further showcases the onstage chemistry that backs up this powerful and enigmatic hybrid of musical ideas and traditions. (Eric Sandy, 8:30 p.m., $5. Grog Shop
Rosavelt
Local singer-guitarist Chris Allen has tried to dodge the alt-country label for his entire career. But when that term is applied to Rosavelt, the band he's fronted since the '90s, it's meant to be a compliment. The band writes songs on the level of Wilco and plays with the rock swagger of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. The band doesn't have any other plans to play a local gig this year, so tonight's gig at Coda potentially represents your one chance to see the group play before 2016 comes to a close. The group will play songs from its entire catalogue including some new songs it's written for a record it plans to record early next year. (Niesel), 8:30 p.m., $8-$11. CODA
Slightly Stoopid/SOJA/Fortunate Youth
This veteran ska band's latest album, Meanwhile... Back At the Lab
, commences with the jazzy "Dabbington" and then embraces everything from funk to punk. "The Prophet," a song that singer Miles Doughty wrote years ago with the late Bradley Nowell of Sublime, could even pass as a Sublime tune as it mixes reggae, pop and rock. Expect to hear it and more as the band digs into its back catalog for tonight's show. 6:30 p.m., $29.50-$35. Jacobs Pavilion
