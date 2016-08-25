Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, August 25, 2016

Scene & Heard

A Christmas Story House to Host Pokemon Gym Battle and Lure Party on Sunday

Posted By on Thu, Aug 25, 2016 at 1:32 PM

click to enlarge 1385732058-800px-a_christmas_story_house.jpg
Attention Pokemon Go players!

Do you like the movie A Christmas Story? Need some rare Pokemon but keep running into Pidgey or that worm thing?

This Sunday the Christmas Story House in Tremont is hosting a Pokemon Go Lure Party and Gym Battle from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can register for the party by buying a house tour ticket, and the winning team will be declared at 5 p.m.

"Locals have discovered that we are both a Pokemon Gym as well as a Pokestop, and as a tourist destination many families visit by while passing through Cleveland," Steve Intermill, A Christmas Story House and Museum Curator told cleveland.com. "Our tour guides have met Pokemon players from all over the world having a great time at Ralphie's house."

Tickets are $7 for kids 3 to 12 and $11 for adults, and the first 75 people registered will receive a Leg Lamp Pokemon Gym Bridge.



Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. The Fix is On… for August 30th in Cleveland Heights Read More

  2. Melt Bar & Grilled to Open Quick-Serve Café at 200 Public Square Read More

  3. Man Arrested After More Than 350 Weed Plants Found During Raid Read More

  4. 236 Heroin Overdoses in Akron in 3 Weeks; Heroin Being Cut with Elephant Sedative Read More

  5. John Oliver Takes Aim at Ohio Charter Schools Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Facebook Activity

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation