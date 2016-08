A Christmas Story House to Host Pokemon Gym Battle and Lure Party on Sunday

click to enlarge

Attention Pokemon Go players!Do you like the movie? Need some rare Pokemon but keep running into Pidgey or that worm thing?This Sunday the Christmas Story House in Tremont is hosting a Pokemon Go Lure Party and Gym Battle from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can register for the party by buying a house tour ticket, and the winning team will be declared at 5 p.m."Locals have discovered that we are both a Pokemon Gym as well as a Pokestop, and as a tourist destination many families visit by while passing through Cleveland," Steve Intermill, A Christmas Story House and Museum Curator told cleveland.com . "Our tour guides have met Pokemon players from all over the world having a great time at Ralphie's house."Tickets are $7 for kids 3 to 12 and $11 for adults, and the first 75 people registered will receive a Leg Lamp Pokemon Gym Bridge.