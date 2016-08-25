A Christmas Story House to Host Pokemon Gym Battle and Lure Party on Sunday

click to enlarge
Attention Pokemon Go players!
Do you like the movie A Christmas Story
? Need some rare Pokemon but keep running into Pidgey or that worm thing?
This Sunday the Christmas Story House in Tremont is hosting a Pokemon Go Lure Party and Gym Battle from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can register for the party by buying a house tour ticket, and the winning team will be declared at 5 p.m.
"Locals have discovered that we are both a Pokemon Gym as well as a Pokestop, and as a tourist destination many families visit by while passing through Cleveland," Steve Intermill, A Christmas Story House and Museum Curator told cleveland.com
. "Our tour guides have met Pokemon players from all over the world having a great time at Ralphie's house."
Tickets are $7 for kids 3 to 12 and $11 for adults, and the first 75 people registered will receive a Leg Lamp Pokemon Gym Bridge.