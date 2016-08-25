Expanded Heights Music Hop to Feature Nearly 70 Bands

The organizers of the 2016 Heights Music Hop announced today that the annual event will expand to two nights and include nearly 70 bands performing for free in two separate Cleveland Heights business districts.
First, the Cedar Fairmount district will host performances on Friday, September 23, when acts such as By Light We Loom, The Whiskey Hollow, City Limits, Shivering Timbers and Caleb Wright will perform at Appletree Books, Luna (restaurant and coffee house) and the Fairmount Cocktail Bar.
Then, the Cedar Lee district will feature more than 50 Northeast Ohio artists performing at 21 traditional and non-traditional venues on Saturday, Sept. 24. Honeybucket, Marcus Alan Ward, Teddy Boys and Ottawa will perform at venues such as the Wine Spot, Phoenix Coffee, the Lee Road branch of the CH-UH library, BottleHouse Brewery, Heights Music Shop and Washington & Lee Service (yes, it’s an auto repair business). A beer garden and stage will also be set up in the City of Cleveland Heights parking garage, located on the east side of Lee Road.
Events on both days are free. Music begins at 5 p.m. on Friday and at 3 p.m. on Saturday. A complete schedule of performers and venues will be available at heightsmusichop.com
.