Thursday, August 25, 2016
Get Pumped for Accidental Comedy Fest with New Ramon Rivas Clip
Posted
By Sam Allard
on Thu, Aug 25, 2016 at 11:33 AM
Cleveland's own Ramon Rivas II, who'll be leading the charge at the Accidental Comedy Fest
this weekend, has a forthcoming half-hour special on Comedy Central.
A short clip of the performance is here available for your viewing pleasure. Note, also, Ramon's "Cleveland Made Me" sweatshirt and his Accidental Comedy ball cap, chilling on the stool in the background.
Ramon's special will air, as fate would have it, on the opening night of Accidental Comedy Fest, at 12:30 a.m.
Stay thirsty, Ramon.
