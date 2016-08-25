Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, August 25, 2016

Scene & Heard

Get Pumped for Accidental Comedy Fest with New Ramon Rivas Clip

Posted By on Thu, Aug 25, 2016 at 11:33 AM


Cleveland's own Ramon Rivas II, who'll be leading the charge at the Accidental Comedy Fest this weekend, has a forthcoming half-hour special on Comedy Central. 

A short clip of the performance is here available for your viewing pleasure. Note, also, Ramon's "Cleveland Made Me" sweatshirt and his Accidental Comedy ball cap, chilling on the stool in the background. 

Ramon's special will air, as fate would have it, on the opening night of Accidental Comedy Fest, at 12:30 a.m. 

Stay thirsty, Ramon. 

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. The Fix is On… for August 30th in Cleveland Heights Read More

  2. Melt Bar & Grilled to Open Quick-Serve Café at 200 Public Square Read More

  3. Man Arrested After More Than 350 Weed Plants Found During Raid Read More

  4. 236 Heroin Overdoses in Akron in 3 Weeks; Heroin Being Cut with Elephant Sedative Read More

  5. John Oliver Takes Aim at Ohio Charter Schools Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Facebook Activity

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation