Have You Seen This Guitar?

Word is spreading across social media among some of the former Speak In Tongues associates
— and many others — that Zach Germaniuk's Telecaster was stolen out of his car earlier this week. You know Germaniuk from the likes of Rubber Mate, Pillars and Vivora and other outfits around town.
The sticker on this guitar says: "GOD HAS TWELVE DICKS." So, you know, keep an eye out for that message.
(One supposes that the guitar could also have, like, a sticky residue in the shape and location
of that sticker.)
Stay vigilant!