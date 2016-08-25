C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, August 25, 2016

C-Notes

Have You Seen This Guitar?

Posted By on Thu, Aug 25, 2016 at 2:38 PM

click to enlarge 14088604_10153923372987252_8770528018397753813_n.jpg
Word is spreading across social media among some of the former Speak In Tongues associates — and many others — that Zach Germaniuk's Telecaster was stolen out of his car earlier this week. You know Germaniuk from the likes of Rubber Mate, Pillars and Vivora and other outfits around town.

The sticker on this guitar says: "GOD HAS TWELVE DICKS." So, you know, keep an eye out for that message.

(One supposes that the guitar could also have, like, a sticky residue in the shape and location of that sticker.)

Stay vigilant!

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. The Fix is On… for August 30th in Cleveland Heights Read More

  2. Melt Bar & Grilled to Open Quick-Serve Café at 200 Public Square Read More

  3. 236 Heroin Overdoses in Akron in 3 Weeks; Heroin Being Cut with Elephant Sedative Read More

  4. Man Arrested After More Than 350 Weed Plants Found During Raid Read More

  5. Jethro Killer Gets 45 Years, 34 For Slaying Dog Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Facebook Activity

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation