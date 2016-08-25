C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, August 25, 2016

C-Notes

Locally Based EarthQuaker Devices to Launch Line of Comic Books

Posted By on Thu, Aug 25, 2016 at 4:55 PM

click to enlarge earthquaker-comic-header-5.jpg
Known for the effects pedals that its employees make one-at-a-time by hand, the Akron-based effects pedal company EarthQuaker Devices has just announced it will launch EarthQuaker Comics with the release of Octo Skull, its first comic book, on September 1.

According to a press release about the venture, “Octo Skull is an epic fantasy adventure set in a magical and unforgiving universe with characters and locations inspired by the company’s colorful and inventive line of musical effects pedals.” It follows Octo Skull, a “legendary barbarian warrior,” on a quest through the haunted Ghost Echo canyon to the murky Depths as he attempts to defend the world from the demonic bad guy, Hoof Reaper.

EarthQuaker Devices staff artist Matt Horak (The Covenant, Space Stepdad, Dr. Crowe) will write and draw the comics which will feature colors by Chris O’Halloran (Star Wars Rebels, Star Trek: Waypoint) and letters by Crank! (Rick and Morty, Battlepug).

The five-page online prologue will launch at EarthQuakerDevices.com. New pages will premiere every Tuesday and Thursday. The comics will also feature an exclusive soundtrack with original music by EarthQuaker Devices artists. 

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. The Fix is On… for August 30th in Cleveland Heights Read More

  2. Melt Bar & Grilled to Open Quick-Serve Café at 200 Public Square Read More

  3. 236 Heroin Overdoses in Akron in 3 Weeks; Heroin Being Cut with Elephant Sedative Read More

  4. Man Arrested After More Than 350 Weed Plants Found During Raid Read More

  5. Jethro Killer Gets 45 Years, 34 For Slaying Dog Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Facebook Activity

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation