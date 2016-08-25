Scene & Heard

Thursday, August 25, 2016

Scene & Heard

Man Arrested After More Than 350 Weed Plants Found During Raid

Posted By on Thu, Aug 25, 2016 at 1:16 PM

click to enlarge Douglas Stevens - COURTESY STARK CO.
  • Courtesy Stark Co.
  • Douglas Stevens
That Stark County Narcotics Unit has uncovered one of its largest marijuana grow raids to date, confiscating more than 350 plants in Waynesburg, near Canton.

The operation including a complex system of lighting, nutrients and irrigation, as well as a THC extraction lab. The plants were being grown both indoors and outdoors.

See, we told you it was huge.

The man believed to be responsible, Douglas Stevens, has been charged with several felonies including assembly and possession of chemicals for the manufacturing of drugs, possession of drugs and illegal cultivation of marijuana.

(Hat Tip WEWS)

