Thursday, August 25, 2016

Melt Bar & Grilled to Open Quick-Serve Café at 200 Public Square

Posted By on Thu, Aug 25, 2016 at 9:31 AM

Melt Bar & Grilled is coming to the heart of Cleveland. Next month, the beloved grilled cheese eatery will open “Melt Public Square,” a quick-service concept similar to its current satellite outposts at Progressive Field and Case Western Reserve University. The café is on schedule to open September 12th in the 200 Public Square building.

Like those other scaled-down versions of Melt, this one will offer a Greatest Hits-style menu consisting of 10 of the most popular sandwiches. Both full and half versions will be available, as will vegetarian and vegan versions. All will be served with Melt’s signature fresh-cut fries.

“Great things are happening downtown, and we’re thrilled to open in the heart of Public Square in one of the most iconic buildings in Cleveland!” says Matt Fish, owner of Melt Bar & Grilled. “This space has truly been reborn, and we’re excited to be a part of the positive momentum that’s reshaping our city.”

The Melt Public Square location will open Monday, September 12th with normal business hours of Monday through Friday, 11 am to 3 pm.

