The Fix is On… for August 30th in Cleveland Heights

Joey’s Bistro closed its doors in April after a little more than two years in business. Come August 30th, the old Jimmy O'Neill's Tavern spot in Cleveland Heights will officially become The Fix Bistro
(2195 Lee Rd., 216 383-8130). The restaurant is an offshoot of the popular sandwich shop down the road called Black Box Fix, which chef Eric Rogers opened in the spring of 2015.
The Fix Bistro, says the chef, will be more along the lines of his first restaurant, Nevaeh Cuisine, which was located in South Euclid. That concept had more of a focus on Creole-style entrees and live entertainment than sandwiches. Originally, the chef had planned to keep the sandwich shop up and running, but later decided to incorporate that menu into the new spot and rebrand the old space.
The bistro menu features starters like Creole soul rolls stuffed with smoked turkey and andouille, veggie egg rolls filled with curried rice, deep-fried shrimp in a spicy sauce, and a sampler platter containing sliders, soul rolls and parmesan fries.
Most of the popular sandwiches served down the road at Black Box have made the move, including the OMG Philly made with grilled chicken, sautéed mushrooms, onions and peppers, and Creole shrimp, the LBJ with beef filet, grilled shrimp and mushrooms, onions and peppers, and the Mr. Martin, a sandwich filled with buttermilk fried chicken, BBQ sauce and slaw.
In the entrée department are dishes like buttermilk fried chicken served with collard greens and smoked gouda mashers, grilled salmon served atop jambalaya and topped with Creole cream sauce, and penne pasta in a Romano Alfredo sauce with chicken and andouille.
Since receiving the keys to the space, Rogers and business partner Larese Purnell have gutted and reworked much of the space. The casual 65-seat eatery has been brightened up and stripped down.
“Everything you see is new, clean, fresh and modern,” Rogers says. “People are going to very much enjoy this space. It’s definitely a nice date night spot and family friendly atmosphere.”
On weekends, live jazz, blues, or spoken word events will take place in the dining room.
While Rogers originally planned to keep Black Box Fix as a sandwich shop, his plans evolved, he says. Now, that space, which closed in July, will become The Sweet Fix Bakery (2307 Lee Rd.). The Southern-style dessert shop will sell classic items like sweet potato pie, pecan pie, pound cakes and peach cobblers, all available à la mode, as well as modern concepts like cake pops, brownies on a stick, and red velvet cookies with custom toppings.
Look for Sweet Fix to open in October.