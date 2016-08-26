Scene & Heard

Friday, August 26, 2016

Lake Catholic Will Forfeit First Football Game of Season in Discipline Over Alleged Hazing

Posted By on Fri, Aug 26, 2016 at 3:06 PM

GIOVANNI ARTEAGA
  • GIOVANNI ARTEAGA
Seeing a need to address allegations of hazing during a summer football camp, Lake Catholic High School Principal Robert Kumazec announced that the football team will forfeit its first game of the season. 

Here's the gist: In July, allegations of a "hazing incident" and a subsequent criminal investigation picked up headlines following the school's summer football camp at John Carroll University. It's unclear what exactly occurred, but around that time Kumazec sent a letter to parents, saying: "It is my responsibility to inform you that there is a possibility that your son may have captured inappropriate pictures and/or video involving nudity and/or partial nudity [during the football camp]."

Fast-forward to late August, and, as the Morning Journal reports, the school administration and football coaching staff have decided to issue a stack of one-game suspensions to a number of players. “Consequently," Kumazec writes, "the team is unable to field a squad sufficient in number to play this Saturday’s home game against Toledo St. John’s Jesuit High School. Lake Catholic has notified Toledo St. John’s Jesuit High School of its intent to forfeit the game."

The game was scheduled for this weekend, on Aug. 27.

