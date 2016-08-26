Friday, August 26, 2016
New Hardcore Act Gazzan Issues Debut EP
By Jeff Niesel
on Fri, Aug 26, 2016 at 7:48 AM
The new hardcore band Gazzan
features the return of brothers Aaron “A Double” and Leon Micha Melnick. Famous for having played with local hardcore heroes Integrity, the two have teamed up with guitarist Blaze Tishko, drummer Rob Orr and American Werewolves singer Trevor Moment.
The band recorded its debut EP Extinction
at the Mars Compound with engineer Bill Korecky. According to the press release announcing the EP’s release, the songs “corrupt traditional hardcore structures, undermining classic metal tropes and sidestepping the crossover revival.” With its dueling guitars and parched vocals, the opening track "Bleed for Metal" appropriately sets the tone for the heavy collection of tunes.
The band has shows scheduled for the rest of the summer and performs with Monolord, Beastmaker and Sweat Lodge on Sept. 2 at the Grog Shop
