C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, August 26, 2016

C-Notes

New Hardcore Act Gazzan Issues Debut EP

Posted By on Fri, Aug 26, 2016 at 7:48 AM

click to enlarge FRANK GARCIA
  • Frank Garcia
The new hardcore band Gazzan features the return of brothers Aaron “A Double” and Leon Micha Melnick. Famous for having played with local hardcore heroes Integrity, the two have teamed up with guitarist Blaze Tishko, drummer Rob Orr and American Werewolves singer Trevor Moment.

The band recorded its debut EP Extinction at the Mars Compound with engineer Bill Korecky. According to the press release announcing the EP’s release, the songs “corrupt traditional hardcore structures, undermining classic metal tropes and sidestepping the crossover revival.” With its dueling guitars and parched vocals, the opening track "Bleed for Metal" appropriately sets the tone for the heavy collection of tunes. 

The band has shows scheduled for the rest of the summer and performs with Monolord, Beastmaker and Sweat Lodge on Sept. 2 at the Grog Shop.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Gazzan, Grog Shop

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. The Fix is On… for August 30th in Cleveland Heights Read More

  2. Ballsy East Cleveland Merger Proposal is "Non-Starter" Read More

  3. Jethro Killer Gets 45 Years, 34 For Slaying Dog Read More

  4. Melt Bar & Grilled to Open Quick-Serve Café at 200 Public Square Read More

  5. Man Arrested After More Than 350 Weed Plants Found During Raid Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Facebook Activity

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation