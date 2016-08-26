Prosecutor's Office Creates Program to Register Privately Owned Security Cameras

click to enlarge Wikipedia

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office is looking for some help. Specifically, the department is asking any residents or business owners with private security cameras to register the devices, as to provide more ready access to police during investigations. Basically, it would help build a registry for cops who otherwise might knock on doors or scope out a crime scene area looking for cameras. Instead, in theory, this would give them a ready made list of private surveillance in a given geographic region.It's voluntary, of course, but if you wish to participate there's a short survey to fill out.Interested? Here's the memo and the link to join: