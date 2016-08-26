C-Notes

Friday, August 26, 2016

C-Notes

Rock Hall Looking for a Few Good Pieces of Local Memorabilia

Posted By on Fri, Aug 26, 2016 at 10:36 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE ROCK HALL
  • Courtesy of the Rock Hall
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Library and Archives provide a home for thousands of artifacts relating to all things rock 'n' roll. At Archives, for example, you'll find everything from the hand-written lyrics to Jimi Hendrix's "Purple Haze" to an Elvis Presley set list from the '70s.

Always looking to expand its collection, the Rock Hall Library and Archives will host Memorabilia Scan Day on Saturday at its Library and Archives. Curators would like fans and collectors to bring in photos, handbills, programs and other flat rock 'n' roll memorabilia – 8.5 by 11 inches in size or smaller – to be digitized and potentially included in the Rock Hall’s permanent collection. Rock Hall curators hope that locals will bring items related to the history of Northeast Ohio popular music. The Rock Hall doesn’t want ticket stubs and press passes, but the folks there will gladly digitize and preserve them for your personal use.

All participants will receive the following: A voucher for a free admission ticket to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; a complimentary USB drive with digital, preservation-quality image files of your items; archival-quality sleeves to help preserve your original materials; a copy of the Library and Archives' zine Preservation: 88 Lines About 44 Techniques.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

