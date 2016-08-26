Bites

Friday, August 26, 2016

Scene Dining Editor Doug Trattner on Recent Closings, Openings, and Possible Oversaturation of Cleveland Restaurants

Posted By on Fri, Aug 26, 2016 at 12:56 PM

You read Douglas Trattner every day (we assume) here and every week in print, but sometimes listening is easier than reading.

Doug joined The Sound of Applause to talk about a host of recent news and topics — Crop closings, the "restaurant bubble," RNC wins and losses, Zoma Ethiopian Restaurant, BBQ boom, Old City Soda, Cleveland Bagel Co., Salt, small plates, Zaytoon Lebanese Kitchen, Hansa Import House, the list really goes on.

The interview airs on 90.3 on Monday but why wait until then. 

Listen along at right here.


