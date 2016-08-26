Friday, August 26, 2016
Scene Dining Editor Doug Trattner on Recent Closings, Openings, and Possible Oversaturation of Cleveland Restaurants
You read Douglas Trattner
every day (we assume) here and every week in print, but sometimes listening is easier than reading.
Doug joined The Sound of Applause to talk about a host of recent news and topics — Crop closings, the "restaurant bubble," RNC wins and losses, Zoma Ethiopian Restaurant, BBQ boom, Old City Soda, Cleveland Bagel Co., Salt, small plates, Zaytoon Lebanese Kitchen, Hansa Import House, the list really goes on.
The interview airs on 90.3 on Monday but why wait until then.
Listen along at right here.
