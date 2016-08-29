Arts District

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, August 29, 2016

Arts District

CIA Faculty to Show New Work in Upcoming Exhibition

Posted By on Mon, Aug 29, 2016 at 10:57 AM

click to enlarge Jeff Harter, Chair, Illustration Department, “Lots of people waiting in line in California”
  • Jeff Harter, Chair, Illustration Department, “Lots of people waiting in line in California”
As fall classes begin, the Cleveland Institute of Art opens its galleries to the community with its annual Faculty Exhibition, featuring new work by more than 50 members of CIA’s faculty. Additionally, this year’s show is complemented by an exhibition of works by CIA’s technical specialists, staff members in each of the school’s departments who work with faculty and students to utilize specialized equipment and techniques, as well as maintaining CIA’s studios. Both exhibitions open with a reception from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. this Thursday, Sept. 1.

“I think it’s for the community, of course, but it’s also a great way to introduce the faculty to students,” says Bruce Checefsky, director of CIA’s Reinberger Gallery. “It’s a way to open the doors of the intellectual and educational community outside the CIA community, but it also put faces on the faculty.”

CIA’s Reinberger Gallery hosts the 2016 Faculty Exhibition, showcasing new work by the school’s talented instructors. A tradition spanning more than eight decades, this annual exhibition showcases work by ranked faculty members, as well as some adjunct faculty. This year’s Faculty Exhibition includes roughly 70 works by more than 50 of the school’s artists and designers.

“Our faculty are represented by major museums in the country — the Museum of Modern Art, Whitney Museum of Art, Cleveland Museum of Art, LACMA and dozens of others including major collecting institutions abroad,” continues Checefsky. “Many of our artists and designers are represented by commercial galleries in New York and Los Angeles, with extraordinary and influential careers outside the institute.”

Simultaneously, CIA’s Ann and Norman Roulet Student and Alumni Gallery presents the Technical Specialists Exhibition. Although their efforts aren’t always as celebrated publicly, these technical specialists lend their expertise to help faculty, students and staff manifest their ideas. The exhibition allows these experts to show off their skills, knowledge and inventiveness.

“Technical specialists are really the life blood of the institute,”Checefsky explains. “Their contributions are significant to the well-being of the college. Artists and designers in their own right, they contribute to the overall conversation about art and design, educating students on par with our astonishing faculty.”

CIA’s Faculty Exhibition and Technical Specialist Exhibition remain on view through Oct. 9. Both galleries are located on the first floor of the Cleveland Institute of Art’s unified campus in University Circle’s Uptown district – just east of MOCA Cleveland on Euclid Ave.

(Cleveland Institute of Art) 11610 Euclid Ave, 216-421-7000, cia.edu

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Scene Dining Editor Doug Trattner on Recent Closings, Openings, and Possible Oversaturation of Cleveland Restaurants Read More

  2. Musical Acts from the Midwest and Beyond to Play IngenuityFest 2016 Read More

  3. Lake Catholic Will Forfeit First Football Game of Season in Discipline Over Alleged Hazing Read More

  4. My Horrible Experience Moving Into K&D's Reserve Square in Downtown Cleveland Read More

  5. Iman Shumpert Makes Cameo in Kanye West's New NSFW Video Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Facebook Activity

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation