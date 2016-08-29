CIA Faculty to Show New Work in Upcoming Exhibition

click to enlarge Jeff Harter, Chair, Illustration Department, “Lots of people waiting in line in California”

As fall classes begin, the Cleveland Institute of Art opens its galleries to the community with its annual Faculty Exhibition, featuring new work by more than 50 members of CIA’s faculty. Additionally, this year’s show is complemented by an exhibition of works by CIA’s technical specialists, staff members in each of the school’s departments who work with faculty and students to utilize specialized equipment and techniques, as well as maintaining CIA’s studios. Both exhibitions open with a reception from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. this Thursday, Sept. 1.“I think it’s for the community, of course, but it’s also a great way to introduce the faculty to students,” says Bruce Checefsky, director of CIA’s Reinberger Gallery. “It’s a way to open the doors of the intellectual and educational community outside the CIA community, but it also put faces on the faculty.”CIA’s Reinberger Gallery hosts the 2016 Faculty Exhibition, showcasing new work by the school’s talented instructors. A tradition spanning more than eight decades, this annual exhibition showcases work by ranked faculty members, as well as some adjunct faculty. This year’s Faculty Exhibition includes roughly 70 works by more than 50 of the school’s artists and designers.“Our faculty are represented by major museums in the country — the Museum of Modern Art, Whitney Museum of Art, Cleveland Museum of Art, LACMA and dozens of others including major collecting institutions abroad,” continues Checefsky. “Many of our artists and designers are represented by commercial galleries in New York and Los Angeles, with extraordinary and influential careers outside the institute.”Simultaneously, CIA’s Ann and Norman Roulet Student and Alumni Gallery presents the Technical Specialists Exhibition. Although their efforts aren’t always as celebrated publicly, these technical specialists lend their expertise to help faculty, students and staff manifest their ideas. The exhibition allows these experts to show off their skills, knowledge and inventiveness.“Technical specialists are really the life blood of the institute,”Checefsky explains. “Their contributions are significant to the well-being of the college. Artists and designers in their own right, they contribute to the overall conversation about art and design, educating students on par with our astonishing faculty.”CIA’s Faculty Exhibition and Technical Specialist Exhibition remain on view through Oct. 9. Both galleries are located on the first floor of the Cleveland Institute of Art’s unified campus in University Circle’s Uptown district – just east of MOCA Cleveland on Euclid Ave.