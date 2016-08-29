Scene & Heard

Monday, August 29, 2016

Scene & Heard

Deputy Inspector General Blames 'Political Machine' Amid Investigation into Ethics Violation

Posted By on Mon, Aug 29, 2016 at 1:17 PM

For those who like to watch political officials gurgle excuses once they're placed on leave amid ethics violations investigation, there's no greater show than Cuyahoga County. This week: Deputy Inspector General Andrea Nelson Moore, blaming the "political machine" for kicking her to unpaid-leave status.

Earlier this year, Moore "utiliz[ed] county property and equipment when distributing her fundraising flyer on Feb. 12, 2016, at the Justice Center and utiliz[ed] endorsements in her campaign literature from County Council persons." In essence, Moore was campaigning for a county judge gig on the public's dime.

NEOMG's Mark Naymik reports on the move today, after having requested documents from the investigation last week. Further details:

On Feb. 12, 2016, Moore used her county-issued identification card to enter the Justice Center and placed campaign flyers advertising a fundraiser in the mailboxes on the 11th floor of the Common Pleas Court's offices. Moore ignored signs on the mailboxes that read, "If you are not a court employee, please see Kathleen or Kelly to deliver mail to these boxes."

Moore's time sheet for that day indicates she was not off the clock when she distributed her campaign literature

"Ms. Moore's election-related activity of placing her fundraising flyer into the county mailboxes ... is a violation of [Griffin's] Ethics Opinion issued on 12/11/15," the investigative report states.

Naymik writes that Inspector General Mark Griffin OK'd Moore's run for the county judge seat, while explicitly stating not to use county resources and not to campaign while on the clock.

Note that while working under Griffin, Moore's job specifically involves a watchdog element. The Inspector General's office was literally spawned from the ashes of the Cuyahoga County corruption scandal, where public officials toyed with taxpayers' time and money to achieve political ends. 

Moore plans to "continue running in the fall" for the judicial seat, she says. It's unclear whether that's a joke or not. 

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

