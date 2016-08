Could you imagine the Terminal Tower without this Twitter account? If not you may want to start.... #ticktock https://t.co/thqb8LLpic — Terminal Tower CLE (@TowerLightsCLE) August 25, 2016

@susman28888 @TowerLightsCLE2 @CarlyFMorgan Relax. The lights will continue. You'll just lose some of the interaction — Terminal Tower CLE (@TowerLightsCLE) August 28, 2016

One of Cleveland's best Twitter accounts is going away for good soon. In a series of tweets, the good folks behind the social media account beaming out reliable shots of the Terminal Tower's ever-rotating light displays announced that the photo stream will soon be ending. (That being said, the Tower is one of Cleveland's most Instagrammed icons, so it's not like we'll be at a total loss but still, @TowerLightsCLE was reliably funny .)Anyway...The Tower lights account appears to be an unforeseen victim of K&D's recent purchase of the Terminal Tower . There will still be lights, just, as the account put it, less interaction.