Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, August 29, 2016

Scene & Heard

No, Scene Does Not Have a Wrestling Ring for Sale

Posted By on Mon, Aug 29, 2016 at 12:41 PM

CRAIGSLIST
  • Craigslist
Last August, almost exactly a year ago to be specific, we blasted out a Craigslist posting that caught our eye. It caught your eye too, apparently, because it's not often that a homemade backyard wrestling ring pops up for sale, and its existence and our post were among some of that month's most shared stories.

There wasn't much mystery to the story: Here's a picture of the ring, here's the Craigslist posting, and here's the link should you want to inquire about purchasing the equipment for any and all backyard amateur wrasslin' shenanigans you had in mind.

That people were interested wasn't surprising — it was a wrestling ring, and for the bargain price of $500 to boot. That people somehow got the idea that we at Scene were the sellers was, however. And so the emails came in the following months and, to our great delight, they continue to arrive. Here's just three from this summer.
click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-08-29_at_11.09.54_am.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-08-29_at_11.09.22_am.png
click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-08-29_at_11.08.59_am.png

While these little inbox chestnuts are amusing, for clarification sake, should anyone land on the previous story or this one: We do not have a wrestling ring for sale and the original Craigslist post is now expired. We wish you luck in your search for a way to practice your suplexes in your backyard, but we can not help you.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Wrestling, Craigslist

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Iman Shumpert Makes Cameo in Kanye West's New NSFW Video Read More

  2. Scene Dining Editor Doug Trattner on Recent Closings, Openings, and Possible Oversaturation of Cleveland Restaurants Read More

  3. My Horrible Experience Moving Into K&D's Reserve Square in Downtown Cleveland Read More

  4. Lake Catholic Will Forfeit First Football Game of Season in Discipline Over Alleged Hazing Read More

  5. CIA Faculty to Show New Work in Upcoming Exhibition Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Facebook Activity

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation