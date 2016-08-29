C-Notes

Monday, August 29, 2016

C-Notes

Pop Singer Niykee Heaton to Play House of Blues in November

Posted By on Mon, Aug 29, 2016 at 2:03 PM

click to enlarge 14184282_674896355996540_183129636283691563_n.jpg
A rarity in today’s world in which pop singers use songwriting teams and outside producers, Chicago-born, Florida-based singer Niykee Heaton writes her own music and produces most of her own beats. Last year, Heaton sold out her first North American headline run without the help of a radio campaign.

But she's no longer unknown. Her latest single,“Bad Intentions,” has been certified gold, turning her into an overnight sensation. 

Heaton has just announced she’ll launch her Centerfold tour on October 6 at Georgia Theatre in Athens, GA. She's even created a provocative poster for the jaunt. The tour comes to House of Blues on Nov. 15.

A limited number of VIP packages will also be available, which include a meet-and-greet and a photo opportunity with Heaton, a commemorative VIP laminate, one general admission ticket, early entry to the venue and more. A pre-sale for the VIP packages will launch tomorrow. General admission tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday. 

Speaking of Niykee Heaton, House Of Blues

