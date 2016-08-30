Bites

Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Bites

Chardon-Based Noce Gourmet Pizza to Open Spot in Tremont

Posted By on Tue, Aug 30, 2016 at 12:16 PM

click to enlarge noce_gourmet_pizza_close_up.jpg
You can soon add Noce Gourmet Pizza to the list of pizza providers in Tremont. The popular Chardon-based restaurant has been going strong for almost a decade, but management feels the time is right to install an outpost in the big city. 

"We want to be downtown and the opportunity popped up, so we're rolling the dice," explains owner John Tomlinson, who along with son Jay run the operation. "We’ll see what happens. We think we have a good product. There’s not a lot of science behind it."

Noce made news a couple years back when it claimed honors as "Northeast Ohio's Best Pizza" in a vote-herding competition spearheaded by the Northeast Ohio Media Group. But for years before that, the popular pizza shop has been pleasing customers with its fresh take on the Italian staple. 

"It's kind of a combo between New York style and West Coast," Tomlinson adds. "The crust is like a baguette consistency — thin, crispy. crusty."

Unlike Neapolitan-style pies, Noce’s undergo a long, slow bake in moderate oven, allowing the crust to support a generous array of fresh toppings. Those toppings come from small farms like New Creation and Great Lakes Growers, among others. Staples like that airy dough as well as salad dressings are made in-house. 

Unlike the full-service Chardon location, the Tremont spot will be a strictly take-out and delivery operation. The 1,000-square-foot storefront, formerly Big Guy’s Pizza (2539 W. 10th St.), will carry the same menu of salads and two dozen pizzas, with versions available in slice or pie form.

Look for Noce to open in the next couple months. 

Tags:

Jump to comments
