Bites

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Bites

Date Set for Boozy Opening of Taco Bell Cantina

Posted By on Tue, Aug 30, 2016 at 2:53 PM

click to enlarge taco-bell_cantina.jpg
Back in June, we shared the news that Cleveland would be on the receiving end of a Taco Bell Cantina, a new concept from the “Mexican” themed fast-food mega-chain. In 2015, Taco Bell opened up its first two Cantina restaurants in San Francisco and Chicago, promising future spots in urban settings like Cleveland.

“Expansion into urban markets is a key focus for us both this year and over the course of the next several years,” Brian Niccol, Chief Executive Officer at Taco Bell Corp. said in a release.

According to Taco Bell, these urban concept restaurants have five things in common that differentiate them from standard Taco Bells: décor, localized artwork, open kitchen layout, open plating and shareable menus. Additionally, Cantina restaurants serve alcoholic beverages, which can include beer, wine and sangria.

Yes, you can soon get loaded at the place where you go to eat after getting loaded (though we recommend still getting loaded before because, well, Taco Bell).

The Cleveland spot is earmarked for the old Cadillac Ranch space on Euclid by Public Square. The rustic/modern style features reclaimed wood, corrugated metal, brick and glassy, open kitchens.

While corporate has been vague as to opening dates, a recent Craigslist ad in search of employees for the new spot is pegging the opening at mid-September.

Tags: ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Taco Bell Cantina

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Goodbye, Terminal Tower Lights Twitter Account Read More

  2. Chardon-Based Noce Gourmet Pizza to Open Spot in Tremont Read More

  3. Police: Ohio Man Threatens to Cut Off Girlfriend's Head with a Samurai Sword Read More

  4. Police Report Details Alleged Hazing Incident That Led to Lake Catholic Forfeiting First Game of Season Read More

  5. Walk Through This Cavs-Inspired Corn Maze at Mapleside Farms in Two Weeks Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Facebook Activity

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation