Date Set for Boozy Opening of Taco Bell Cantina

Back in June, we shared the news that Cleveland would be on the receiving end of a Taco Bell Cantina, a new concept from the “Mexican” themed fast-food mega-chain. In 2015, Taco Bell opened up its first two Cantina restaurants in San Francisco and Chicago, promising future spots in urban settings like Cleveland.
“Expansion into urban markets is a key focus for us both this year and over the course of the next several years,” Brian Niccol, Chief Executive Officer at Taco Bell Corp. said in a release.
According to Taco Bell, these urban concept restaurants have five things in common that differentiate them from standard Taco Bells: décor, localized artwork, open kitchen layout, open plating and shareable menus. Additionally, Cantina restaurants serve alcoholic beverages, which can include beer, wine and sangria.
Yes, you can soon get loaded at the place where you go to eat after getting loaded (though we recommend still getting loaded before because, well, Taco Bell).
The Cleveland spot is earmarked for the old Cadillac Ranch space on Euclid by Public Square. The rustic/modern style features reclaimed wood, corrugated metal, brick and glassy, open kitchens.
While corporate has been vague as to opening dates, a recent Craigslist ad
in search of employees for the new spot is pegging the opening at mid-September.