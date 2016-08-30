Police: Ohio Man Threatens to Cut Off Girlfriend's Head with a Samurai Sword

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Stark Co. Jail
-
John Smith
A man has been charged with felonious assault, resisting arrest and obstructing official business after police say he attacked his live-in girlfriend with a samurai sword, according to WOIO
and the Canton Repository.
John Smith, 53, was spotted in a car reversing toward a woman walking down the street near Bonnieview Avenue in Alliance Monday evening when police attempted to make a traffic stop. He jumped out of the car and led police on a short chase, but was arrested shortly thereafter.
The litany of charges stem from his threats to his girlfriend. Smith allegedly held the sword to her neck, threatened to chop her head off, choked her, and tore at her dress, apparently in an attempt to grab her cell phone.
The woman was leaving their home after the violence and threats when police caught up with the pair. The sword was found in the backseat of Smith's car.
Smith's first appearance in front of a judge in pending; he's being held on $102,500 bond.