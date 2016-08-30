Thrash Punk Icons Suicidal Tendencies to Play House of Blues in October

If the thrash/punk band Suicidal Tendencies had only released the tune “Institutionalized,” that would have been enough to ensure the band’s legacy.
In the wake of delivering one of punk’s greatest anti-anthems, the band has continued to tour and record, albeit with a variety of different lineups.
Recently, drummer Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Phantomas, Grip Inc, Dead Cross) joined the group and plays on its forthcoming album, World Gone Mad
. The hard-hitting Lombardo, who played with the group on its last U.S. tour, will also accompany the band on its upcoming fall tour that includes a date at House of Blues
on Oct. 20.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday.