Tuesday, August 30, 2016

C-Notes

Thrash Punk Icons Suicidal Tendencies to Play House of Blues in October

Posted By on Tue, Aug 30, 2016 at 5:40 PM

If the thrash/punk band Suicidal Tendencies had only released the tune “Institutionalized,” that would have been enough to ensure the band’s legacy.

In the wake of delivering one of punk’s greatest anti-anthems, the band has continued to tour and record, albeit with a variety of different lineups.

Recently, drummer Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Phantomas, Grip Inc, Dead Cross) joined the group and plays on its forthcoming album, World Gone Mad. The hard-hitting Lombardo, who played with the group on its last U.S. tour, will also accompany the band on its upcoming fall tour that includes a date at House of Blues on Oct. 20.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday. 

