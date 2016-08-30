C-Notes

Tuesday, August 30, 2016

C-Notes

Video: Rapper Ezzy's "Goodbye," First Soundtrack Single From "The Land," Is Great

Posted By on Tue, Aug 30, 2016 at 1:55 PM

The music video for "Goodbye" by Ezzy, a Cleveland native (who we profiled last September), has officially been released.

The song is featured on the soundtrack for The Land, which debuted at Sundance earlier this year. The film is directed by Cleveland native Steven Caple Jr. (read our mini profile of him here); the soundtrack is executive produced by Nas.  

"Goodbye" is described as "a love letter to the neighborhood and the struggle," by Caple. Read that bit below but first watch the video and listen to the song; we've done so about 15 times in a row now.


"Goodbye is a love letter to the neighborhood and the struggle. It has the classic hip hop vibe with fresh lyrics. Ezzy wrote the perfect song for the film, we wanted that feel-good energy that lifts people's spirits. So to be able to direct the video and collaborate with Ezzy and Rafi, who produced the track in a closet of a hotel, was special. As we share it with the world it becomes an open love letter." — Director Steven Caple Jr.

