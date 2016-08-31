56 Rescued Miniature Schnauzers in Akron Need Homes

-These dogs are extremely shy and under-socialized, so they could pose a bite risk. For this reason, we are adopting them to adult-only, low traffic homes.
-They are not house-trained.
-They do not know how to walk on a leash, and may become extremely agitated at being leashed or tethered.
-They may not be comfortable being handled or even pet, and it could take weeks for one to trust you enough to show affection.
-While each dog has been given a basic health and behavior evaluation, Adopters will be required to sign a waiver acknowledging that Pawsibilities cannot guarantee the health or behavior Mini Schnauzers and the adopter accepts all responsibility for the well-being of the dog.
-We can only adopt to local residents; addresses will be verified.
PUREBRED MINIATURE SCHNAUZER SPECIAL PRICING*
$200 for Schnauzers 1—4 years
$100 for Schnauzers 5—9 years
$50 for Schnauzers 10+ years
