56 Rescued Miniature Schnauzers in Akron Need Homes

-These dogs are extremely shy and under-socialized, so they could pose a bite risk. For this reason, we are adopting them to adult-only, low traffic homes.

-They are not house-trained.

-They do not know how to walk on a leash, and may become extremely agitated at being leashed or tethered.

-They may not be comfortable being handled or even pet, and it could take weeks for one to trust you enough to show affection.

-While each dog has been given a basic health and behavior evaluation, Adopters will be required to sign a waiver acknowledging that Pawsibilities cannot guarantee the health or behavior Mini Schnauzers and the adopter accepts all responsibility for the well-being of the dog.

-We can only adopt to local residents; addresses will be verified.



PUREBRED MINIATURE SCHNAUZER SPECIAL PRICING*



$200 for Schnauzers 1—4 years

$100 for Schnauzers 5—9 years

$50 for Schnauzers 10+ years

PAWSibilities, based out of Akron, is looking for new families for 56 miniature schnauzers.A local breeder surrendered the purebreds to the center, coming to the conclusion he could not care for them. The pups range in age from 1 year old to 14 years old. Many of the animals are ready for adoption right now, while others are waiting to be vaccinated, spayed or neutered before they can be taken in.PAWSIBILITIES posted a list of disclaimers for those interested in taking in one of the schnauzers: