Kent-Based Singer-Songwriter Hal Walker to Play CD Release Show at Kent Stage

Singer-songwriter Hal Walker's music comes from a long line of troubadours that stretches all the way back to James Taylor, Bob Dylan, and all those guys with beat-up acoustic guitars who busked the streets for spare change.
A staple on the local folk scene, Walker had a near-death experience in 2013 when he and three friends were walking on the beach and a giant wave took him out to sea. Walker survived. One of his friends didn’t. The trauma inspired Life Wonderful
, Walker’s latest album. He dedicates the album to his father, the Rev. Harold Walker Jr. who is currently in hospice with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.
“This album has been my way of throwing my arms in the air and saying, ’Yes! Thank you, God. I’m alive," Walker says in a press release.
Walker celebrates the release of the album with a CD release concert
on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Kent Stage. General admission tickets are $10 and are available online. Under 21 tickets are $5.