Kent-Based Singer-Songwriter Hal Walker to Play CD Release Show at Kent Stage

Singer-songwriter Hal Walker's music comes from a long line of troubadours that stretches all the way back to James Taylor, Bob Dylan, and all those guys with beat-up acoustic guitars who busked the streets for spare change. A staple on the local folk scene, Walker had a near-death experience in 2013 when he and three friends were walking on the beach and a giant wave took him out to sea. Walker survived. One of his friends didn’t. The trauma inspired, Walker’s latest album. He dedicates the album to his father, the Rev. Harold Walker Jr. who is currently in hospice with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.“This album has been my way of throwing my arms in the air and saying, ’Yes! Thank you, God. I’m alive," Walker says in a press release.Walker celebrates the release of the album with a CD release concert on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Kent Stage. General admission tickets are $10 and are available online. Under 21 tickets are $5.