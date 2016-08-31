C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, August 31, 2016

C-Notes

Kent-Based Singer-Songwriter Hal Walker to Play CD Release Show at Kent Stage

Posted By on Wed, Aug 31, 2016 at 10:50 AM

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
Singer-songwriter Hal Walker's music comes from a long line of troubadours that stretches all the way back to James Taylor, Bob Dylan, and all those guys with beat-up acoustic guitars who busked the streets for spare change.

A staple on the local folk scene, Walker had a near-death experience in 2013 when he and three friends were walking on the beach and a giant wave took him out to sea. Walker survived. One of his friends didn’t. The trauma inspired Life Wonderful, Walker’s latest album. He dedicates the album to his father, the Rev. Harold Walker Jr. who is currently in hospice with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

“This album has been my way of throwing my arms in the air and saying, ’Yes! Thank you, God. I’m alive," Walker says in a press release.

Walker celebrates the release of the album with a CD release concert on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Kent Stage. General admission tickets are $10 and are available online. Under 21 tickets are $5.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Hal Walker, Kent Stage

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Date Set for Boozy Opening of Taco Bell Cantina Read More

  2. FirstEnergy Wants to Charge Ratepayers $568 Million per Year in Surcharges Read More

  3. Beer Sold in Ohio Officially Has No ABV Limit Thanks to HB 37 Read More

  4. Thrash Punk Icons Suicidal Tendencies to Play House of Blues in October Read More

  5. Chardon-Based Noce Gourmet Pizza to Open Spot in Tremont Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Facebook Activity

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation