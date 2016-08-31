Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Scene & Heard

McAllister's Miracle Catch: "That's called a kick-save and a beauty right there."

Posted By on Wed, Aug 31, 2016 at 11:22 AM

Happy Wednesday, sports fans. The Tribe has beaten the Minnesota Twins by one run in two consecutive nights, and in the process have managed to keep the AL Central's Tigers and Royals at bay. 

Tuesday night, after a spiraling Josh Tomlin lasted only five outs, the bullpen was put to work. Reliever Zach McAllister worked the sixth inning, and managed to pull this off:
 

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Date Set for Boozy Opening of Taco Bell Cantina Read More

  2. FirstEnergy Wants to Charge Ratepayers $568 Million per Year in Surcharges Read More

  3. Beer Sold in Ohio Officially Has No ABV Limit Thanks to HB 37 Read More

  4. Thrash Punk Icons Suicidal Tendencies to Play House of Blues in October Read More

  5. Chardon-Based Noce Gourmet Pizza to Open Spot in Tremont Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Facebook Activity

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation