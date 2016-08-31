Wednesday, August 31, 2016
McAllister's Miracle Catch: "That's called a kick-save and a beauty right there."
By Sam Allard
on Wed, Aug 31, 2016 at 11:22 AM
Happy Wednesday, sports fans. The Tribe has beaten the Minnesota Twins by one run in two consecutive nights, and in the process have managed to keep the AL Central's Tigers and Royals at bay.
Tuesday night, after a spiraling Josh Tomlin lasted only five outs, the bullpen was put to work. Reliever Zach McAllister worked the sixth inning, and managed to pull this off:
