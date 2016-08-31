Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Scene & Heard

Watch This BBC News Documentary on Heroin Addiction in Avon Lake

Posted By on Wed, Aug 31, 2016 at 11:28 AM

click to enlarge screen.png
BBC News produced a 30-minute documentary on the state of the heroin crisis here in Avon Lake. 

From tracking the genesis of this country's growing problem with opiate addiction (over-prescription of painkillers) to zooming in on a local addict's journey to rehab, the documentary paints a grim picture lurking beneath the surface of the suburbs. Midway through the video, former and current Avon Lake High School students detail how prevalent drug use is within the school itself — morphine patches in the bathroom, Oxycontin in study hall, etc. 

It's slickly produced and pretty far-reaching in its content. (The score seems almost Trent Reznoresque at times, too.) 

"I completely hate heroin and everything that it does," Blake, a former Avon Lake student says in the video. "That consumed my life for probably the last four years." He told the BBC that he first took opiates in the library at the high school. He snorted a line of Oxycontin off a table.

Elsewhere, Mason, another local resident, reports on the progress he's making through detox and treatment. He describes it as a very difficult path, which tracks with our reporting on what it takes to get clean.


Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. A Reminder That the Fighter Jets Over Cleveland Today and Tomorrow Are Just Practicing for the Air Show and Nothing to Be Worried About Read More

  2. The Faux British Tavern The Pub has Closed its Beachwood Spot Read More

  3. After Two-Year Delay, Tremont Hot Pot Spot USHABU Opening Soon Read More

  4. Is Someone Forging Hundreds of Public Comments in Support of the NEXUS Pipeline? Read More

  5. 56 Rescued Miniature Schnauzers in Akron Need Homes Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Facebook Activity

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation