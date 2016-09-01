8 Concerts to Catch This Weekend

click to enlarge
FRIDAY, SEPT. 2
Demi Lovato/Nick Jonas
Teens and tweens will like likely flock to this double bill featuring pop singers Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas, who have joined up for Future Now: The Tour, a co-headlining jaunt that kicked off earlier this summer. Lovato will be playing in support of her new album Confident. Jonas is still touring in support of last year's self-titled debut that yielded radio hits such as “Jealous” and “Chains.” His latest single, “Levels,” has already amassed over 12 million views on YouTube. (Jeff Niesel), 7 p.m., $29.95-$89.95. Quicken Loans Arena.
Ace Frehley/Scorpion Child
Space Invader
, singer-guitarist Ace Frehley’s 2014 solo album, continues the successful comeback story for the former KISS guitarist who scored a Top 10 debut on the Billboard charts when the album was released. The chart debut added another milestone to Frehley’s career, as he became the first KISS member to have an album debut in the Top 10 as a solo artist. Anomaly
, his previous solo album, released in 2009, peaked at No. 26 on the album charts and Origins, Vol. 1, his new album of cover tunes checked in at No. 23. (Matt Wardlaw), 8 p.m. Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
.
NE Ohio Prog Fest Vol. One
The inaugural edition of the NEOhio Prog Fest features Axon-Neuron, a progressive rock group from Akron that just released its third studio effort, a double-disc "progressive journey" that finds the six-piece band playing with a 21-piece orchestra. Tonight's concert also features sets from the progressive rock/fusion band Figurehead, the instrumental-funk-fusion group Copali and the jazz-inspired progressive actthe Jared Lees Band, all of whom hail from the region. (Niesel), 7 p.m., $10 ADV, $12 DOS. The Kent Stage
.
Sinatra Night with Michael Sonata (in the Supper Club)
Canton native Michael Sonata has always been involved in plays and choirs and was a member of the University of Notre Dame Glee Club. In 2004, he auditioned for a role in a Sopranos spoof that required a character based on Frank Sinatra. Sonata got the part and has been imitating Ol’ Blue Eyes ever since. He includes some 90 songs in his repertoire and covers all eras, including the Columbia years and the Capitol years. He even takes requests from the audience. (Niesel), 8 p.m., $10. Music Box Supper Club
.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 3
Archie and the Bunkers
A local garage rock group which consists of teenage brothers Emmett and Cullen O'Connor on keys and vocals, Archie and the Bunkers have made some serious headway since forming in 2013. The two guys initially began recording music in their basement and self-produced their first two EPs (Comrade X
and Trade Winds
). Last year, the group issued its first full-length album on the UK-based Dirty Water Records. The guys recorded the album's 12 songs at Ghetto Recorders in Detroit with famed producer/engineer Jim Diamond. Now, the band has just released the follow-up, Mystery Lover
. Jason Tarulli, the front of house engineer for the Black Keys, recorded the EP at his Studio Time recording studio in Akron. Nick Knox, former drummer of the Cramps, worked as Senior Advisor on the album, which opens with the rousing Doors-like track “All That Lovin.'" The album is currently streaming on the band's website. The band plans to debut several new songs tonight for its first Cleveland show since returning from a European tour. (Niesel), 9 p.m., $8. Grog Shop
.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 4
Dirty Bourbon River Show (in the Supper Club)
Remember that one time we all took the airboat to that voodoo show deep in the bayou? When Dirty Bourbon River Show cranks up the heat tonight in Cleveland, it’ll be very similar. This is “big brass gypsy circus rock,” as they say, and it requires one to give him or herself to other planes of grooviness. Straight outta New Orleans, the band serves up one of the finest live shows on the circuit these days, and their recent album, Important Things Humans Should Know
, contains a healthy variety of song structures and piano- and brass-driven intrigue. This is more of an event than a concert, one might say, so do come prepared to be transported. (Eric Sandy), 8 p.m., $12. Music Box Supper Club
.
Xenia Rubinos
When recording her new album, Black Terry Cat
, singer-songwriter Xenia Rubinos and longtime drummer Marco Buccelli, who produced the album, put in some long hours. Along with engineer Jeremy Loucas, the three worked an average of 16 to 17 hours a day for five months to complete the disc named after “a giant black scraggly cat” that surprised Rubinos one night at her Brooklyn home. The talented Rubinos effortlessly shifts from R&B to hip-hop and jazz. NPR appropriately included the record in its “Top 30 Favorite Albums of the Year So Far” and the infectious song “Mexican Chef” might be one of the year’s best singles. (Niesel), 8:30 p.m., $10 ADV, $12 DOS. Beachland Tavern
.
Uncle Earl
A few years back, the St. Vrain Creek in Lyons, Colorado, flooded the town something fierce. Across Boulder County and much of the central part of the state, a cold front mingled with humid air from the south and produced a series of natural disasters that left eight dead. By then, though, in 2013, Uncle Earl hadn't been as active as they were in the 2000s. The core lineup had moved on to other projects, but when the call for fundraising and support came in the wake of the floods, each musician stepped up and rallied. They loved one another, after all. The RockyGrass festival came together in short order, despite logistical and meteorological challenges, and Uncle Earl (Abigail Washburn on banjo, KC Groves on mandolin, Kristin Andreassen on guitar, and Rayna Gellert on fiddle) reunited to play the event. From there, the musicians made an informal pact to keep playing brief reunion sets and short tours like the one that lands in Cleveland tonight. (Sandy) 8 p.m., $18 ADV, $20 DOS. Music Box Supper Club
.