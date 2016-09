A Reminder That the Fighter Jets Over Cleveland Today and Tomorrow Are Just Practicing for the Air Show and Nothing to Be Worried About

click to enlarge

Why did 5 jets just fly over campus... Legitimately worried — Hannah Miller (@hannahkatreanam) September 1, 2016

Why are all these like fighter jets flying over cleveland right now it's freaking me out — Savannah (@Savvyy_P) September 1, 2016

Fuck u air show. Why y'all jets gotta be so damn loud. I woke up thinking the house blew up or some — ❁ lotus gAnji ❁ (@AnjiChakravelli) September 1, 2016

Cleveland air show this weekend. The planes are shaking the house. pic.twitter.com/XuPcrOYhzd — Fluffy_Bean_ (@ThePotatoPatch) September 1, 2016

For many (most?) Clevelanders, the roaring sounds of jets overhead in the days before Labor Day weekend aren't alarming at all but simply (annoying? jarring?) reminders that the Air Show is just days away For some, however, whether they're recent transplants to the city in general or downtown during the weekday, the sudden and unannounced presence of fighter jets flying low over the city and turning Cleveland into a scene fromis mysterious if not downright scary.Anyway, yeah: The Air Show practice runs are underway and continue through tomorrow (Friday). There's no cause for concern, though there is cause to wear headphones and vent.