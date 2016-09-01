A Reminder That the Fighter Jets Over Cleveland Today and Tomorrow Are Just Practicing for the Air Show and Nothing to Be Worried About

Why did 5 jets just fly over campus... Legitimately worried— Hannah Miller (@hannahkatreanam) September 1, 2016
Why are all these like fighter jets flying over cleveland right now it's freaking me out— Savannah (@Savvyy_P) September 1, 2016
Fuck u air show. Why y'all jets gotta be so damn loud. I woke up thinking the house blew up or some— ❁ lotus gAnji ❁ (@AnjiChakravelli) September 1, 2016
Cleveland air show this weekend. The planes are shaking the house. pic.twitter.com/XuPcrOYhzd— Fluffy_Bean_ (@ThePotatoPatch) September 1, 2016
