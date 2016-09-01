Scene & Heard

Thursday, September 1, 2016

Scene & Heard

A Reminder That the Fighter Jets Over Cleveland Today and Tomorrow Are Just Practicing for the Air Show and Nothing to Be Worried About

Posted By on Thu, Sep 1, 2016 at 1:34 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-09-01_at_1.32.54_pm.png
For many (most?) Clevelanders, the roaring sounds of jets overhead in the days before Labor Day weekend aren't alarming at all but simply (annoying? jarring?) reminders that the Air Show is just days away.

For some, however, whether they're recent transplants to the city in general or downtown during the weekday, the sudden and unannounced presence of fighter jets flying low over the city and turning Cleveland into a scene from Top Gun is mysterious if not downright scary.


click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-09-01_at_1.23.30_pm.png
screen_shot_2016-09-01_at_1.23.19_pm.png
Anyway, yeah: The Air Show practice runs are underway and continue through tomorrow (Friday). There's no cause for concern, though there is cause to wear headphones and vent.


