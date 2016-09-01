Cleveland.com Will Have a New Cavs Beat Writer Next Season

I felt it was only right that I announce this on my birthday. I am leaving Cleveland.com, Cleveland Plain Dealer to cover the NBA/Warriors for ESPN.
The last two years in Cleveland has been an incredible ride and an experience I'll cherish forever. I'm grateful to Cleveland.com for giving me the opportunity to cover such a historical beat. The Cavalier fan base is one of a kind and I learned so much about the people of Northeast Ohio. They're passionate and educated about their teams, which forced me to step my game up. For that, I have become a better journalist. I truly enjoyed my time there and I hope the readers enjoyed my coverage.
This move will bring me closer to home (Fresno), something I never thought was possible. My wife and kids are thrilled to be headed back to California. This role also places me in front of another historical team in the Warriors. It's going to be interesting, but y'all know I'm up for it.
Thank you to everyone who has followed my journey/career and I urge you to continue doing so. It is much appreciated.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.