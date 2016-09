Ohio University Falls Off 'Party School' Rankings

click to enlarge imsaraspiegel.wordpress.com

Ohio University has been slipping in the"party school" rankings since 2010 (the graduation year of yours truly, for what it's worth). This year, the venerable Southeast Ohio institution didn't even crack the top 20 Not that it matters much, but there's always been a certain tongue-in-cheek pride among the Bobcat population in the "party" tag. Of course, there's much more to OU and Athens than the reputation for keggers and bongloads (natural beauty! socially conscious organizations! GoodFellas!), but, as those who've worked a Court Street bar crawl know, there's something special about the way OU students obliterate themselves.Here's thelist, with no Ohio presence this year:1. University of Wisconsin at Madison2. West Virginia University3. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign4. Lehigh University5. Bucknell University6. University of Iowa7. University of Mississippi8. Syracuse University9. Tulane University10. Colgate University