Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, September 1, 2016

Scene & Heard

Ohio University Falls Off 'Party School' Rankings

Posted By on Thu, Sep 1, 2016 at 12:28 PM

click to enlarge Palmerfest 2009 - IMSARASPIEGEL.WORDPRESS.COM
  • imsaraspiegel.wordpress.com
  • Palmerfest 2009
Ohio University has been slipping in the Princeton Review "party school" rankings since 2010 (the graduation year of yours truly, for what it's worth). This year, the venerable Southeast Ohio institution didn't even crack the top 20.

Not that it matters much, but there's always been a certain tongue-in-cheek pride among the Bobcat population in the "party" tag. Of course, there's much more to OU and Athens than the reputation for keggers and bongloads (natural beauty! socially conscious organizations! GoodFellas!), but, as those who've worked a Court Street bar crawl know, there's something special about the way OU students obliterate themselves. 

Here's the Princeton Review list, with no Ohio presence this year:

1. University of Wisconsin at Madison
2. West Virginia University
3. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
4. Lehigh University
5. Bucknell University
6. University of Iowa
7. University of Mississippi
8. Syracuse University
9. Tulane University
10. Colgate University

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. After Two-Year Delay, Tremont Hot Pot Spot USHABU Opening Soon Read More

  2. A Reminder That the Fighter Jets Over Cleveland Today and Tomorrow Are Just Practicing for the Air Show and Nothing to Be Worried About Read More

  3. 56 Rescued Miniature Schnauzers in Akron Need Homes Read More

  4. The Faux British Tavern The Pub has Closed its Beachwood Spot Read More

  5. Is Someone Forging Hundreds of Public Comments in Support of the NEXUS Pipeline? Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Facebook Activity

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation