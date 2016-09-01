Rock Hall to Host Two-Day Event Celebrating U2's 40th Anniversary

click to enlarge
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame today announced that it will partner with the fan club @U2 for #U240Cleveland, a two-day celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Rock Hall inductees.
The event will take place from September 24 to 25 at the Rock Hall. At the moment, Bono and Co. aren’t scheduled to attend.
The two-day event runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. both days. Tickets are $40 and available at rockhall.com
. Tickets include a commemorative laminate (while supplies last) as well as the chance to have a slice of a giant anniversary cake and sign a card which will be sent to the band.
As part of the admission price, fans will have access to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s exhibits, which include U2 memorabilia and a giant ZooTV sign in the lobby. There is also a U2 display in the Legends of Rock exhibit where fans can see the outfit that guitarist the Edge wore during U2’s 1997 PopMart tour and his 1988 custom Stratocaster he played during the Joshua Tree and Zoo TV tours. Drummer Larry Mullen Jr.’s Harley-Davidson jacket worn in the video for “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m looking For,” a custom hat singer Bono wore in the 1988 film Rattle and Hum
and the custom bass that Adam Clayton played on the PopMart tour are also on display.
Weekend festivities also include the unveiling of the two-day only exhibit, Ink, Icons, Identity: Exploring U2's Brand Through Fan Tattoos. The traveling U2 Tattoo Project compares fan tattoos with the U2 artifacts that inspired them. It also shares “personal fan narratives about what compelled them to mark their bodies in a way that identifies them with the band – from a fan who immediately tattooed Bono’s signature onto their skin after he signed it to some of the most frequently tattooed graphics of the 'heart-in-suitcase' icon, the Joshua tree and the ZooBaby face.” Exhibit curators Beth Nabi and Chris LeClere will conduct Gallery Talks throughout the weekend.
Other activities include screenings of U23D
, the first-live action 3D concert movie, and a screening of Classic Albums – U2: The Joshua Tree
. Fans can also enjoy U2 music throughout the day, and there will be panels, interviews, an exhibit of @U2 artist Kelly Eddington’s prints and special presentations with U2 experts discussing the band’s 40-year career and legacy, as well as an in-museum program on The Rock and Roll Benefit Concert
, spotlighting U2's performance. Seating for events are limited and on a first-come, first-serve basis.