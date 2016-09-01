Bites

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, September 1, 2016

Bites

The Faux British Tavern The Pub has Closed its Beachwood Spot

Posted By on Thu, Sep 1, 2016 at 10:45 AM

click to enlarge 1377610505-publogo-black.png
The Cincinnati-based Tavern Restaurant Group has pulled the plug on its last remaining freestanding Cleveland-area Pub concept. The Pub, located at 26300 Cedar Rd. in Beachwood, closed abruptly yesterday. That location lasted just two years.

"This was not an easy decision, but closing our Beachwood location allows us to focus on other, more profitable restaurants and is therefore in the best interest of our company," David Bell, Director of Operations for Tavern Restaurant Group, said in a release. "We are very grateful to the Beachwood community for their patronage and to our team members for their efforts, but this particular location has been unable to meet sales quotas for some time.”

The Rocky River location closed in 2011. That leaves the licensed Pub outpost at Cleveland International Airport as the last remaining Cleveland-area Pub.

The Tavern Restaurant Group operates three distinct restaurant concepts at 13 locations in Ohio and Kentucky.
Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland.com Will Have a New Cavs Beat Writer Next Season Read More

  2. Here's Every High-Alcohol Beer Already Registered With the State of Ohio on the Day the 12% Limit Went Away Read More

  3. 56 Rescued Miniature Schnauzers in Akron Need Homes Read More

  4. Rock Hall to Host Two-Day Event Celebrating U2's 40th Anniversary Read More

  5. RTA Responds to This Week's Scene Story on RTA Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Facebook Activity

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2016 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation