The Faux British Tavern The Pub has Closed its Beachwood Spot

The Cincinnati-based Tavern Restaurant Group has pulled the plug on its last remaining freestanding Cleveland-area Pub concept. The Pub, located at 26300 Cedar Rd. in Beachwood, closed abruptly yesterday. That location lasted just two years."This was not an easy decision, but closing our Beachwood location allows us to focus on other, more profitable restaurants and is therefore in the best interest of our company," David Bell, Director of Operations for Tavern Restaurant Group, said in a release. "We are very grateful to the Beachwood community for their patronage and to our team members for their efforts, but this particular location has been unable to meet sales quotas for some time.”The Rocky River location closed in 2011. That leaves the licensed Pub outpost at Cleveland International Airport as the last remaining Cleveland-area Pub.The Tavern Restaurant Group operates three distinct restaurant concepts at 13 locations in Ohio and Kentucky.