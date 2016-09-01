C-Notes

Thursday, September 1, 2016

Tri-C Announces Schedule for Its Performing Arts Series and Classical Piano Series

Posted By on Thu, Sep 1, 2016 at 2:41 PM

click to enlarge Terence Blanchard - COURTESY OF TRI-C
  • Courtesy of Tri-C
  • Terence Blanchard
Tri-C Presents offers shows through both its Performing Arts Series and the Classical Piano Series, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Classical piano, jazz and dance performances will take place between September and April on stages across the region. Five of the nine shows are free.

“Our season is diverse and exciting and Tri-C is proud to bring these acts to venues throughout Northeast Ohio,” says Terri Pontremoli, the College’s director of performing arts and Tri-C JazzFest, in a press release.

The Performing Arts Series kicks off with singer Jose James, a guy who’s drawn comparisons to Frank Ocean and Marvin Gaye. He performs at 7 p.m. on Sept. 21 at Nighttown. Other highlights include: Terence Blanchard’s A Tale of God’s Will (A Requiem for Katrina) (7:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 at Finney Chapel in Oberlin); the Omara Portuondo 85 Tour featuring Orquesta Buena Vista Social Club with 85-year-old diva Omara Portuondo (7 p.m. Oct. 23 at Lakewood Civic Auditorium); the multi-cultural Dance Theatre of Harlem (3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Ohio Theatre); and the SFJAZZ Collective (8 p.m. on April 21 at Music Box Supper Club).

The Classical Piano Series kicks off at 2 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Gartner Auditorium with a free performance by American pianist Simone Dinnerstein, one of best-selling artists on the Billboard Classical Chart. The rest of the lineup includes Daniela Liebman (2 p.m. on Nov. 20); Gavin George (2 p.m. on Feb. 12); and Jon Kimura Parker (2 p.m. on April 2). Those performances will also take place at the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Gartner Auditorium. 

Tags: ,

Jump to comments (0)
